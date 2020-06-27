LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
June 16
Christopher Mize, 21, and Sarah Bowers, 22, both of Moscow
June 17
Hilary Cantrell, 45, of Genesee, and Kacey Faulkner, 36, of Clarkston
June 18
Gunnar Edwards and Alexandria Arritt, both 21, of Moscow
Christopher Morgan, 23, and Jordana Bedard, 24, both of Moscow
June 19
Nicholas Acord, 27, and Taylor Minshall, 25, both of Moscow
Divorces
June 15
Adam Huff and Samantha Poe
June 18
Valorie Lunders and Dionicio Rios Saldana
June 23
Isaac and Jade Soliz
Linda and Nathaniel Cousins
June 24
Ashley and David Fortine
Sentencings
June 10
Lemna Sani, 38, of Chicago, was convicted of telephone harassment and sentenced to six months probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,436.52 in restitution.
June 17
Jaxon Jones, 21, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and the driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
June 19
Richard Cook, 31, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and sentenced to 36 days in jail.
June 24
Paul Arthur, 63, of Troy, was found guilty of DUI, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and his license was suspended for 90 days.
David Sandborn, 66, of Kendrick, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to six days in jail with one year of probation, fined $602.50 and his license was suspended for 150 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:13 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of South Bishop Boulevard.
11:56 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:47 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:01 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:28 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
12:49 p.m. — Possible trespassing was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road. An officer responded and escorted one person off the property.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:14 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly parked on a bicycle trail near Troy Road.
8:14 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Troy Road and Alturas Drive.
9:52 a.m. — Theft was reported on West Pullman Road.
10:22 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:42 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of West E Street.
2:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on a man asleep in a vehicle in a parking lot on North Main Street and arrested one man for suspicion of drug possession.
3:31 p.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on West Pullman Road.
4:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
7:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street.
7:46 p.m. — A woman was reportedly trapped in a carwash on West Pullman Road but was able to free herself.
8:05 p.m. — Police received a report of people firing guns on the 2300 block of Orchard Avenue.
8:12 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Brent Drive and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
8:45 p.m. — A syringe was found in a toilet on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:21 a.m. — Deputies received a medical call for the 400 block of Elm Street in Troy.
9:37 a.m. — People were reportedly igniting fireworks on the 300 block of State Street in Juliaetta.
12:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick
2:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Hallet Street in Juliaetta.
4:34 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 300 block of Water Street in Juliaetta.