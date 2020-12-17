MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo.
4:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Papa Murphy’s.
7:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main and South Washington streets.
11:02 p.m. — A Trump 2020 sign was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 and Dry Creek Road near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:03 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft on Nye Street.
3:07 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after police performed a welfare check on Skyview Drive.
4:11 p.m. — EMS responded to a possible suicide attempt on Ramsey Court and determined it was a false alarm.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:50 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on D Street in Endicott.