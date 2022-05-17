MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:16 p.m. — Police were advised a female was punching vehicles at West Park Elementary.
2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Main Street and East Palouse River Drive.
10:27 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:54 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an overdose on University Avenue and Line Street.
Saturday
6:49 a.m. — The bathrooms at Lena Whitmore Park were reportedly vandalized.
10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a threatening neighbor on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.
Sunday
1:51 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of West E Street.
4:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported in the Gritman Medical Center parking lot
9:40 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a strange odor in Renfrew Hall but there was no fire emergency.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
7:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Moscow man for failing to report an accident on Lenville and Blaine roads in Moscow.
11:51 a.m — A domestic dispute was reported on Cedar Street in Potlatch.
1:24 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
1:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Deary man for suspicion of malicious injury to property on Second Avenue in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:13 a.m. — A car was stolen on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
1:52 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a car accident and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:51 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for a warrant on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
Saturday
7:04 a.m. — A banner was stolen on the 500 block of Northeast Campus Street.
1:31 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.
7:00 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.
7:29 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block Southeast Dexter Street.
Sunday
2:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.
6:00 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Drive.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
1:50 p.m. — A gas-like odor was reported at the WSU Outdoor Recreation Center.
Sunday
3:05 p.m. — An object was reported blocking the road on East Grimes Way and Northeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:55 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.
12:17 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on First Street in Endicott.
Saturday
10:21 a.m. — A motorcycle was stolen on Lange Road in Grangeville.
8:41 p.m. — A 20-year-old man from Pullman was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on North Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
3:40 p.m. — An ATV fire was extinguished on North Palouse Road in Colfax.