MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:16 p.m. — Police were advised a female was punching vehicles at West Park Elementary.

2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Main Street and East Palouse River Drive.

10:27 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

10:54 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an overdose on University Avenue and Line Street.

Saturday

6:49 a.m. — The bathrooms at Lena Whitmore Park were reportedly vandalized.

10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a threatening neighbor on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.

Sunday

1:51 a.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of West E Street.

4:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported in the Gritman Medical Center parking lot

9:40 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a strange odor in Renfrew Hall but there was no fire emergency.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

7:40 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Moscow man for failing to report an accident on Lenville and Blaine roads in Moscow.

11:51 a.m — A domestic dispute was reported on Cedar Street in Potlatch.

1:24 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.

Sunday

1:35 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Deary man for suspicion of malicious injury to property on Second Avenue in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:13 a.m. — A car was stolen on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

1:52 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a car accident and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

9:51 p.m. — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man for a warrant on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

Saturday

7:04 a.m. — A banner was stolen on the 500 block of Northeast Campus Street.

1:31 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 900 block of Northwest Olsen Street.

7:00 p.m. Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.

7:29 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block Southeast Dexter Street.

Sunday

2:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.

6:00 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of smoke on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Drive.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

1:50 p.m. — A gas-like odor was reported at the WSU Outdoor Recreation Center.

Sunday

3:05 p.m. — An object was reported blocking the road on East Grimes Way and Northeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:55 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.

12:17 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary on First Street in Endicott.

Saturday

10:21 a.m. — A motorcycle was stolen on Lange Road in Grangeville.

8:41 p.m. — A 20-year-old man from Pullman was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on North Main Street in Colfax.

Sunday

3:40 p.m. — An ATV fire was extinguished on North Palouse Road in Colfax.

