PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:04 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Maple Street.
10:50 a.m. — A theft was reported at Jess Ford of Pullman.
1:21 p.m. — A resident on Lake Street reported being threatened by her neighbor.
1:22: p.m. — A client reportedly threatened employees at Poppy Beauty Parlor.
1:40 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man with his pants down on Terre View Drive.
1:46 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Northwood Drive.
7:47 p.m. — A small moose was reported on Terre View Drive and Brandi Way.
8 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:45 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a man chasing after an ambulance and yelling on Main Street in Colfax.
7:13 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Ryan Road in Pullman.
9:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on F Street in Albion.
8:11 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on 1st Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:03 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Perimeter Drive.
7:14 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Troy Road.
9:37 a.m. — Theft and damage to a washing machine was reported on South Grant Street.
10:51 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:14 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
2:41 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of South Main Street.
5 p.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
6:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
6:19 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct on the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:19 p.m. — Police received a report of a man standing naked on East D Street.
6:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Warbonnet Drive and West Pullman Road.
6:48 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an oven fire on the 600 block of North Washington Street.
7:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
7:44 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an electrical outlet exploding on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
8:14 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.
9:32 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a person urinating on a church on the 300 block of East Third Street.
10:44 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on South Main Street.
11:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:36 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Elk Meadow Lane in Deary.
10:07 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:15 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.
11:16 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Birch Street in Potlatch.
12:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1300 block of O’Donnell Road in Moscow.
10:57 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road in Moscow.