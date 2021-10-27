MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:19 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.
11:04 a.m. — A package theft was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
4:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 100 block of East 4th Street.
8:30 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on A and Almon streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:02 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Chaney Road in Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:08 a.m. — An extremely strong odor was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:24 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:25 a.m. — A fall was reported on Northwest Albion Drive and North Grand Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle following a woman jogging on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
10:29 a.m. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged fourth degree assault on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
6:40 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Southwest Dominic Court.
Tuesday
1:40 a.m. — Officers arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged third-degree theft and driving under the influence on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:14 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:21 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for driving without identification on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
12:03 p.m. — Cows were reported in the roadway on Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.
7:12 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of cows in the roadway on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.