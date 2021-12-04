LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Dennis Eugene Nostrant, 68, and Candace Lynn Graff, 64, both of Cove, Ore.
Nathan Richard Minard, 31, and Jasmine Rose Warne Rowe, 31, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Eliah James Rigney, 21, and Trysten Tyshona Siddons, 22, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Monday
Atalie Simpson, 34, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $157.50
Wednesday
Gina Delorme, 28, of Plummer, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 16 hours of community service and one year on probation.
Christopher Johannes, 33, of Harvard was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail and one year on probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:50 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Third and Van Buren streets.
9:56 a.m. — Police responded to a disorderly male refusing to leave at the 600 block of Deakin Avenue.
11:19 a.m. — Taj Grocery reported someone used a fake $100 bill the night before.
3:27 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 500 block of North Polk Street.
8:23 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 900 block of East Public Avenue.
11:46 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Line Street and Pullman Road.
Friday
2:06 a.m. — Police heard a report of people rolling a giant wooden spool with broken beer bottles and cans on Idaho and Deakin avenues.
6:30 a.m. — Police responded to a person making threats on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:10 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Highway 95 in Viola.
3:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on Fir Street in Potlatch.
3:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Moscow woman on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
4:20 p.m. — A no-contact order violation was reported on Jackson Street in Genesee.
4:28 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
6:26 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Idaho Street in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a physical domestic dispute and arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
3:27 p.m. — A metal sculpture was stolen from a yard on the 900 block of West Main Street.
11:02 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Friday
1:08 a.m. — Emergency personnel conducted a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
1:15 a.m. — Officers responded for a welfare check on the 400 block of Northwest Sunset Drive and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
2:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Northeast Linden Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:53 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of East College Mall.
Friday
1:07 a.m. — A woman, 18, was arrested for suspicion of underaged consumption of alcohol on the 400 block of Northeast Spokane Street.