MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:08 p.m. — Police heard a report of suspects trying to break into laundry machines for quarters on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
1:47 p.m. — Credit card theft was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
7:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:12 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported at the Troy liquor store.
4:22 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:03 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a burned person and extinguished a fire on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:49 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
6:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Whitman Street and Grand Avenue.
7:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of unsupervised children on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:52 a.m. — A 68-year-old Moscow man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
8:50 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
