PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:51 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible stroke on Campus Street. No patient was taken to the hospital.
11:55 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence, harassment, threats to kill and fourth-degree assault on Nicole Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:40 p.m. — A vicious animal complaint was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
8:06 p.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.