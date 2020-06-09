MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:36 a.m. — A tackle box was reportedly stolen from the bed of a pickup truck on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
12:02 p.m. — A package was possibly stolen on the 500 block of Sunset Drive.
4:04 p.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Franklin Road.
6:41 p.m. — A female reportedly attempted to use a fake identification at Taj Grocery on West Third Street. Police are investigating.
Saturday
3:12 a.m. — An individual at Walmart reported a male confronted him and impersonated an officer.
9:15 a.m. — A 92-year-old woman died at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
1:50 p.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.
5:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Walmart.
6:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
6:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
9:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of West C Street.
Sunday
4:05 a.m. — A male and female reportedly had a physical altercation at Hillcrest Motel on North Main Street.
8:55 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false imprisonment after he allegedly would not allow a woman to leave a residence during an argument on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
10:56 a.m. — A broken window was reported at Moscow Transmission on North Main Street.
5:29 p.m. — A male reportedly attempted to jump over a closed gate at the SprinTurf outside the Kibbie Dome and allegedly broke a hinge on the gate in the process, forcing the gate to fall over. Police are investigating.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:13 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of Onaway Road near Princeton.
6:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Saturday
1:03 a.m. — A battery was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street in Troy.
11:41 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Fiedler Road near Potlatch.
7:37 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of reckless driving and excessive speed on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Sunday
6:43 a.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of violating a protection order on East D Street in Moscow.
3:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 99 in Troy.
7:09 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered at Mendenhall Cemetery on Onaway Road near Onaway.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:13 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
12:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone discharging an air gun in the area of Larry Street.
3:39 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:39 p.m. — An injured moose was reported on Brandi Way and Terre View Drive.
10:44 p.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Johnson Avenue.
Saturday
4:19 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
5:55 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Larry Street.
Sunday
1:41 a.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Terre View Drive.
12 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man in a car taking photos of children on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:11 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported at Boyer Park in Colfax.
Saturday
12:22 a.m. — A 36-year-old Troy woman was arrested on a warrant on Main Street in Colfax.
2:30 a.m. — A 23-year-old Colfax man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on Main Street in Colfax.
7:32 p.m. — A 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both of Spokane, were arrested for suspicion of possession of controlled substances on State Route 195 in Pullman.