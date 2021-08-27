MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
1:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
8:57 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of North Polk Street.
11:14 a.m. - Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:33 a.m. — Police received a report of graffiti painted on a basketball court near the corner of South Blaine Street and White Avenue.
12:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
12:46 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious person on the rooftop of a building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:40 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
1:45 p.m. — A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
3:45 p.m. — Police received a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
5:32 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.
7:34 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unattended death on the 800 block of East Eighth Street.
7:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
10:44 p.m. — A man was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 500 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:11 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Fourth Street in Juliaetta.
7:57 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
2:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.
3:39 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.
6:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 800 block of Bentz Street in Troy.
9:34 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a car theft, but determined the person had forgotten where they had parked.
3:05 p.m. — Two car jacks were stolen from a vehicle at Walmart.
3:36 p.m. — Police took a report of an anti-harassment order violation on Glenhaven Drive.
12:18 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Colorado Street but nobody needed transport to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:37 a.m. — A deputy responded to a person having seizures in Steptoe.
10:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Steptoe.
2:49 p.m. — A 2007 Great Northern flatbed trailer was stolen from Farmington.