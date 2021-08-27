MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.

1:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

8:57 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of North Polk Street.

11:14 a.m. - Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

11:33 a.m. — Police received a report of graffiti painted on a basketball court near the corner of South Blaine Street and White Avenue.

12:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

12:46 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious person on the rooftop of a building on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

1:40 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

1:45 p.m. — A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

3:45 p.m. — Police received a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.

5:32 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.

6:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.

7:34 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unattended death on the 800 block of East Eighth Street.

7:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

10:44 p.m. — A man was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 500 block of West Third Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:11 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Fourth Street in Juliaetta.

7:57 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

2:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.

3:39 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.

6:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 800 block of Bentz Street in Troy.

9:34 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a car theft, but determined the person had forgotten where they had parked.

3:05 p.m. — Two car jacks were stolen from a vehicle at Walmart.

3:36 p.m. — Police took a report of an anti-harassment order violation on Glenhaven Drive.

12:18 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Colorado Street but nobody needed transport to the hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:37 a.m. — A deputy responded to a person having seizures in Steptoe.

10:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Steptoe.

2:49 p.m. — A 2007 Great Northern flatbed trailer was stolen from Farmington.

