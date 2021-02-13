LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Marshall Bouwman, 38, and Arleigh Dalton, 32, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Steven Ward, 27, and Tiffany Prizzi, 26, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Sarah Grossman, 33, and Bradley Quiring, 46, both of Potlatch
Sentencings
Wednesday
Tye Peterson, 29, of Newberg, Ore., was convicted of driving without privileges. He was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:37 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision occurred on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:34 p.m. — A woman reported her son’s room on Campus Street was trashed and his belongings were damaged and stolen.
8:54 p.m. — Two juveniles were arrested on two counts of residential burglary on Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary alarm on Madison Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:49 a.m. — Two unidentified females reportedly stole a package from a porch on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.
10:23 a.m. — Moose were reported on the 300 block of South Monroe Street.
12:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near AutoZone.
2:38 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Latah Recovery Center.
5:16 p.m. — A couple of college students reportedly got too close to a moose and “upset the moose” on North Monroe and East D streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
8:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Randall Flat and Beulah roads near Troy.