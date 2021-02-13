LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Marshall Bouwman, 38, and Arleigh Dalton, 32, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Steven Ward, 27, and Tiffany Prizzi, 26, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Sarah Grossman, 33, and Bradley Quiring, 46, both of Potlatch

Sentencings

Wednesday

Tye Peterson, 29, of Newberg, Ore., was convicted of driving without privileges. He was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and court costs.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

6:37 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision occurred on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

5:34 p.m. — A woman reported her son’s room on Campus Street was trashed and his belongings were damaged and stolen.

8:54 p.m. — Two juveniles were arrested on two counts of residential burglary on Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary alarm on Madison Street.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:49 a.m. — Two unidentified females reportedly stole a package from a porch on the 900 block of Kenneth Street.

10:23 a.m. — Moose were reported on the 300 block of South Monroe Street.

12:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near AutoZone.

2:38 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at the Latah Recovery Center.

5:16 p.m. — A couple of college students reportedly got too close to a moose and “upset the moose” on North Monroe and East D streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

6:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.

8:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Randall Flat and Beulah roads near Troy.

Tags

Recommended for you