PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:08 p.m. — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged DUI, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and second degree driving with a suspended license on State Route 270.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:08 p.m. — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged DUI, resisting arrest, third-degree assault and second degree driving with a suspended license on State Route 270.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 500 block of Benewah Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:29 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was apprehended under suspicion of a warrant arrest on Alder Street in Tekoa.
7:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Roberts Street in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:42 p.m. — A possible gas leak was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
11:18 p.m. — Police responded to a male receiving threats on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:32 p.m. — A possible gas leak was reported on Compton Place in Moscow
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.