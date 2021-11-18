MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:38 a.m. — Happy Horizons Childcare on Blaine Street reported a previous employee was harassing neighbors.
9:24 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Grant Street.
3:53 p.m. — A theft was reported at Big Smoke.
4:17 p.m. — A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.
7:51 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of Hayes Street.
Wednesday
12:02 a.m. — A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of resisting officers while police were investigating a fight in a parking lot on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:43 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
8:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
4:16 p.m. — An officer responded to verify an ID card at Piece of Mind Cannabis.
8:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
9:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
10:32 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged malicious mischief on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:54 a.m. — Steel poles were reported in the roadway on Chicken Ranch Road and South Palouse River Road in Colfax.
12:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Big Alkali Road in Hay.