MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7:38 a.m. — Happy Horizons Childcare on Blaine Street reported a previous employee was harassing neighbors.

9:24 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Grant Street.

3:53 p.m. — A theft was reported at Big Smoke.

4:17 p.m. — A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

7:51 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of Hayes Street.

Wednesday

12:02 a.m. — A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of resisting officers while police were investigating a fight in a parking lot on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:43 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

8:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

12:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

4:16 p.m. — An officer responded to verify an ID card at Piece of Mind Cannabis.

8:21 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

9:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

10:32 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged malicious mischief on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Lane.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:54 a.m. — Steel poles were reported in the roadway on Chicken Ranch Road and South Palouse River Road in Colfax.

12:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Big Alkali Road in Hay.

