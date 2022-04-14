MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:50 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

4:41 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

Wednesday

6:58 a.m. — A possibly stolen credit card was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

4:23 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.

10:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 50-year-old Princeton man for suspicion of battery at Lucky 7 Saloon in Onaway.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

1:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Southwest Crestview Street and South Grand Avenue.

4:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.

7:34 p.m. — Officers arrested a 67-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.

Wednesday

4:50 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

12:09 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.

12:37 p.m. — Theft was reported at McEachern Residence Hall on Olympia Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

3:17 p.m. — A slideoff was reported on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.

