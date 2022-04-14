MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:50 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
4:41 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
Wednesday
6:58 a.m. — A possibly stolen credit card was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:23 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
10:22 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 50-year-old Princeton man for suspicion of battery at Lucky 7 Saloon in Onaway.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:17 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Southwest Crestview Street and South Grand Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.
7:34 p.m. — Officers arrested a 67-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Wednesday
4:50 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:09 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.
12:37 p.m. — Theft was reported at McEachern Residence Hall on Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:17 p.m. — A slideoff was reported on Wilbourn Road in Pullman.