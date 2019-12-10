MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
10:04 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
1:26 p.m. — A tool was reportedly stolen from Moscow Building Supply.
3:34 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
4:47 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
8:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
10:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
10:36 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Mountain View Road and White Avenue.
11:25 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
11:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — Three men — 19, 19 and 20 — were cited for suspicion of open container on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
12:39 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Washington and East Sixth streets.
11:36 a.m. — A possible drug deal was reported in the Safeway parking lot.
2:32 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant outside Walmart.
4:29 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:19 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of violating a protection order and a 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery after a dispute on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
6:27 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
10:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of West A Street.
Sunday
8:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:31 p.m. — A bag with a possible drug inside was found and turned into an employee at White Pine Foods on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
4:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 351 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
5:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Cedar and East Walnut streets in Genesee.
6:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3000 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
Saturday
5:20 p.m. — A 68-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI, obstructing/resisting an officer and malicious injury to property at mile marker 362 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
9:01 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after reportedly crashing a motorcycle on Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Juliaetta. Alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.
Sunday
5:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 10 on State Highway 9 near Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shattered glass panels at Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:37 a.m. — Cat food was possibly stolen from the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:47 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Old Wawawai Road.
9:52 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 400 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:39 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:04 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue and determined the subject was fine.
4:19 p.m. — A roommate dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
4:45 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
6:05 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
10:07 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:42 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Marshland Street.
Saturday
12:07 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock violation, making false statements to a public servant and a warrant on Main and Kamiaken streets.
1:06 a.m. — Police arrested a driver on Maple and Campus streets for suspicion of DUI.
8:48 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
3:43 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
5:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the Professional Mall Boulevard.
7:54 p.m. — A person was trespassed from the Mobil gas station on North Grand Avenue.
10:12. p.m. — A person was transported to PRH for breathing problems from the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
11:43 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive for suspicion of DUI.
Sunday
12 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive for suspicion of physical control of a vehicle under the influence.
4:21 a.m. — EMS responded to an illness on Whitman and Kamiaken streets.
2:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested at Walmart for suspicion of intent to deliver controlled substance-methamphetamine, intent to deliver controlled substance-heroin, two counts of possession of stolen property-second degree, theft third degree, possession of another’s identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property third degree.
11:03 p.m. — A subject was taken to PRH from Brandi Way following a threat of self-harm.
Monday
4:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of possible self-harm on Opal Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:01 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported in Pullman.
Saturday
1:06 a.m. — A man was cited and released on Stadium Way in Pullman for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
8:46 a.m. — The Department of Wildlife was notified of two men reported for poaching near State Route 272.
9:02 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a daughter stealing checks from her parents and cashing them in Colfax.
Sunday
1:42 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Pullman.
3:05 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of DUI in Colfax.
8:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a resident threatening another resident at Paul’s Place in Colfax.
10:40 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Klemgard Road.