PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:18 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Wayne Street.
8:33 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on State and Center streets.
9:57 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was cited and released for trespassing at Dissmore’s.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:41 a.m. — A man was reported talking to himself at McKiernan’s in Pullman.
5:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
7:25 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman reportedly made suicidal statements on the 300 block of West C Street and was arrested for suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to use and under the influence in public.
12:14 p.m. — A report of glass being thrown out of a vehicle window in the Rosauers parking lot on North Main Street turned out to be a toddler who had thrown a glass bottle out and it broke. The mother made plans to pick up the glass.
1:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
2:26 p.m. — Glass bottles were reportedly thrown from an Identity apartment unit onto South Main Street and in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Two men were warned.
2:41 p.m. — A woman reportedly made about $4,000 in unauthorized purchases on her father’s debit card on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Southview Avenue and South Main Street.
8:17 p.m. — About $775 worth of power tools were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:59 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1200 block of West Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.