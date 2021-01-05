LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:06 p.m. — A mailbox was reportedly struck by a vehicle and then stolen on the 1000 block of Grange Park Road near Princeton.
6:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:16 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing and battery on an officer on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
11:23 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Stinker Station.
12:42 p.m. — A physical altercation between a man and his girlfriend was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. No one has been charged.
12:53 p.m. — A fake identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road. A 20-year-old man is a suspect.
Friday
1:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
4:45 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible head injury.
11:15 p.m. — Marijuana and paraphernalia were seized during a traffic stop on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Saturday
12:15 p.m. — A male resident at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care reportedly punched another male resident. No one has been charged.
6:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
Sunday
2:27 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:22 p.m. — A man on Paradise Path near Troy and South Mountain View roads was reportedly “acting strange” and “high-fiving strangers.” The person was gone when police arrived.
4:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of White Place.
7 p.m. — A woman at Aspen Park of Cascadia was reportedly physically combative with staff and taken to Gritman.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:40 a.m. — Police heard a report of an ongoing issue of two dogs defecating in a resident’s yard on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:29 a.m. — Police responded to a disorderly patient at Pullman Regional Hospital.
5:57 p.m. — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on Bishop Boulevard for suspicion of a ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.
10:34 p.m. — A 62-year-old driver was arrested on Bishop Boulevard for suspicion of a ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
5:16 p.m. — A caller witnessed someone in a vehicle throw out a piece of paper that was on fire on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unconscious person at Birch and Barley.
Sunday
4:15 a.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Harrison Street.
7:42 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Davis Way and Old Wawawai Road.
9:48 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of an unconscious person on Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
7:20 a.m. — A slide-off accident was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.
Sunday
12:50 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Bryant Boulevard in St. John.