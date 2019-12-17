MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:13 a.m. — Three toddlers were reportedly not wearing seatbelts or in car seats on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road. Police provided three car seats, and the driver was cited for suspicion of no driver’s license and no insurance.
11:33 a.m. — A 22-year-old man reportedly battered an employee at the Corner Club when the employee was attempting to remove the man from the bar. The man was trespassed.
5:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
6:06 p.m. — An individual reportedly lost a wallet at Moscow Building Supply and then noticed activity on at least one of the person’s financial transaction cards.
7:01 p.m. — False identification was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
8:24 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision was reported in the Walmart parking lot. The pedestrian did not seek medical attention.
9:23 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Homestead Place.
10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
11:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
11:42 p.m. — Ten to 12 juveniles were reportedly smoking marijuana inside a restroom at East City Park. Four of them were contacted by police, and the prosecutor’s office will review the situation.
Saturday
12:51 a.m. — Several stolen items from Palouse Mall were reportedly recovered from a group of juveniles.
8:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Baker Street.
3:24 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
4:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
5:10 p.m. — Fifteen Magic: The Gathering playing cards were reportedly stolen at PLAYlive Nation at Palouse Mall.
5:15 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
11:31 p.m. — A 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were cited for suspicion of consuming alcohol younger than the age of 21 while passengers in a vehicle at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
2:21 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Main and East Eighth streets.
3:10 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
9:31 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
9:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
10:11 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
3:30 p.m. — Three juvenile males were trespassed from Walmart after allegedly shouting at customers and declaring battle.
4:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sweet Avenue and Railroad Street.
5:25 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
3:14 a.m. — Paperwork was reportedly stolen on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
11:13 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 8 and McKeehan Road near Troy.
11:33 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
4:41 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at mile marker 328 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee, but deputies were unable to locate it.
1:58 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Brush Creek Road near Deary.
2:55 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Brush Creek Road near Deary.
10:58 p.m. — A 27-year-old male inmate at the Latah County Jail was charged with felony battery on an officer after allegedly battering a detention deputy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:03 a.m. — A man who was passed out on Howard Street was taken home by police.
9:22 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Kamiaken and Spaulding streets.
9:41 a.m. — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road on State Route 270 but was not injured.
9:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:06 a.m. — Police responded to a customer yelling and cursing at another customer at Pullman Building Supply.
11:38 a.m. — A juvenile at Pullman High School was taken into protective custody after allegedly making threats.
2:29 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of breathing problems at 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:27 p.m. — A UPS package was reported stolen on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
10:44 p.m. — A cat stuck under a crawl space was rescued on Clay Court.
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a diabetic problem on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:14 a.m. — A license plate was stolen off a vehicle on Dilke Street.
1 p.m. — Police responded to a report of eggs being thrown at a house on Linda Street.
3:52 p.m. — Police took a person to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Providence Court.
4:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of three teens knocking on doors and asking for chocolate chips on Maple Street.
4:46 p.m. — Possible animal cruelty was reported on Ventura Drive.
4:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old driver for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Center Street.
5:34 p.m. — A vehicle went into a ditch on Terre View Drive.
11:35 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for a felony warrant on the 1000 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
Sunday
4:13 a.m. — An intoxicated male was taken to PRH from True Street.
6:45 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:21 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
11:33 a.m. — A vehicle window was broken on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:17 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
2:45 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
3:25 p.m. — A person was reported for throwing snowballs at cars on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue, but police could not locate the individual.
3:59 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:37 p.m. — A verbal argument was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street.
Monday
12:09 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Center Street.
2:02 a.m. — A person was trespassed from Zeppoz.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:05 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
11:27 p.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Garfield and Monroe streets.
Sunday
9:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to a hunting complaint in Garfield.
8:01 a.m. — A vehicle accident was reported on Colfax Airport Road.