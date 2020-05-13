PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:18 a.m. — Police were advised of a large pack of coyotes that are starting to come out during the day in the area of Big Sky Court.
9:34 a.m. — A construction truck reportedly dropped debris all over the roadway on Grand Avenue and Center Street.
5:35 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Benewah Street.
6:10 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Larry Street following a threat of self-harm.
9:17 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Fisk Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:32 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license on State Route 271.
2:55 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Albion for an illness.
6:18 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:25 a.m. — A female reportedly refused to leave WinCo when she was asked.
11:53 a.m. — An individual reportedly challenged another person to a fight at Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
12:37 p.m. — A trailer hitch was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:51 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and fictitious display of a license plate at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
8:24 p.m. — Sewage was reportedly being dumped at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
11:08 p.m. — A security camera was reportedly stolen from the front door of a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:37 a.m. — A barn fire was reported on the 1100 block of Danielson Road near Genesee. The homeowner extinguished most of the flames by the time Genesee and Moscow volunteer firefighters and deputies responded.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.