LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 11
Cayden Joshua Dimmick, 28, and Julianna Elise Steinburg, 25, both of Moscow.
Samuel Stephen Kinkeade, 23, and Michelle Petrie, 23, both of Moscow.
Christopher James Caffrey, 31, and Myriah Marie Nichole Deeds, 31, both of Bovill.
Oct. 13
Kyle Geoffry Bogar, 33, and Ladonna Jean Balsiger, 45, both of Deary.
Oct. 14
Tyler James Smith, 24, and Kailey Diane Smith, 24, both of Moscow.
Corey Kenneth Guy, 35, and Emily Caitlin Levine, 29, both of Moscow.
Mitchell Dean Nelson, 24, and Ashley Ann Bull, 26, both of Kendrick.
Monday
Benjamin Adam Spei, 39, and Elizabeth Mary Hughes, 30, both of Moscow.
Megan Elyssa Kerns, 23, and Nicholas Loy Christensen, 24, both of Moscow.
Jesse Tod Blevins, 33, and Joel Thomas McChesney, 35, both of Moscow.
Andrew James Handel, 24, and Ciera Don Bailey, 22, both of Moscow.
Nathan Saer Underwood-Schuchman, 31, and Megan Nichole Woodden, 28, both of Moscow.
William Lee Voris, 88, and Phyllis Jean Vettrus, 82, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
James John Haskins, 49, and Tara Chantal Robinson, 42, both of Garfield.
Dahmen James Garner, 22, and Katherine Anne Ward, 23, both of Moscow.
Garrett Daniel Potts, 23, and Claire Morgan Bardsley, 22, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Oct. 11
Derrick Gene Bonato and Jessica Rose Bonato.
Jeremiah Cox and Samantha Cox.
Mackenzie Lindhorst and Ryan Lindhorst.
Oct. 13
Christina Marie Jackson and Noel Christopher Jackson.
Jeremy May and Alanna Rae Pogue.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Oct. 11
James Weston Schoolland, 23, and Rebekah Joy Belschner, 17, both of Moscow.
Oct. 14
Brent Erwin Edwards, 43, of Everett, Wash., and Sara Ann Cochran, 44, of Spokane.
Divorces
Oct. 13
Meghan Doneen and Cory Doneen.
Oct. 14
Lillian D’Ann Miskin and Gregory Dee Miskin.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:08 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
10:31 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of North Main Street reported someone wandering around her house and trying to open her door. Police responded and arrested a male on a warrant.
4:25 p.m. — A diaper bag was reported stolen from a vehicle overnight on the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
5:03 p.m. — Political signs were reported stolen from a property on the 1800 block of Appaloosa Road.
5:06 p.m. — Down telephone lines were reported at Swan Family Ink.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:23 p.m. — An arching power outlet caused minor damage to a home on Hazel Street in Genesee.
6:38 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Mix and Harden roads in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Hill Street.
10:33 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
12:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
3:15 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Turner Drive.
4:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Fairmount Road.
4:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
4:53 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on Jackson Street.
6:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Westwood Drive.
6:14 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a crash with injuries on Bishop Boulevard.
6:40 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
8:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
9:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
10:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Maple Street.
10:46 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Campus Street.
10:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a man allegedly using a fake ID on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
11:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:50 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged third degree malicious mischief and a gross misdemeanor on 2200 block of Grimes Way.
8:36 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
9:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
9:31 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
11:27 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:22 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Parvin Road in Pullman.