PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:44 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital after EMS responded to a possible report of self-harm on South Street.
12:18 p.m. — Fire and EMS responded to a medical issue on Golden Hills Drive and took one person to the hospital.
1:23 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:58 p.m. — Shoplifters were reported at Walmart.
9:55 p.m. — A fire caused by fireworks was extinguished on Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:20 a.m. — A deputy assisted the Oakesdale Police Department with recovering stolen vehicles.
11:41 a.m. — Drones were reported flying in the area of Lacrosse.
4:39 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of multiple businesses in Tekoa not enforcing the mask mandate. The deputy contacted the subject and advised him to contact the Washington State Health Department or the Department of Labor and Industries.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Morton Street.
1:40 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a person allegedly hitting and kicking a dog on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
2:11 p.m. — Police were informed of several people declining to wear facemasks in public at an address on West Pullman Road.
8:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on South Blaine Street.
8:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
Thursday
12:37 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 300 block of North Polk Street.
3:13 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
4:50 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:46 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on Line Street in Deary.
2:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of North Polk Extension in Moscow.
9:16 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 2800 block of Park Road in Deary.
10:35 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Third Street in Deary.