PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
11:49 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — A possible break in was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Webb Street.
1:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Larry Street.
5:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on Northwest Turner Drive.
6:26 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:33 p.m. — Police received a report of a pistol found in a rental car on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:36 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 900 block of West Main Street.
7:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
8:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the 400 block of East Main Street and arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly giving liquor to a minor.
10:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Southeast South Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:06 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
3:10 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 2300 block of East Grimes Way.
6:19 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of marijuana on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:47 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
8:48 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 800 block of South Main Street.
11:42 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace after allegedly playing loud music in his vehicle on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. He was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace Monday night after police responded twice to the man for allegedly playing loud music.
1:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
3:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of East E Street.
4:39 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft and trespassed from Rosauers after allegedly stealing $21.04 of food from the store’s deli.
4:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
5:07 p.m. — A couple reported another couple possibly stole $11,500 from them. Police are investigating.
7:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Main Street.
9:34 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:24 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of East Seventh Street.