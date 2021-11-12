LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:27 a.m. — A 48-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for a warrant on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
3:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:44 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Main Street.
5:12 p.m. — Multiple officers responded to a report of two missing children on the 100 block of Southwest State Street.
5:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:41 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:59 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of harassment on the 700 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he entered and refused to leave an apartment occupied by a 58-year-old woman related to him. Pullman Police Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said the man threw a beer and physically threatened the woman before his arrest. The man was charged with alleged third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, intimidating a public servant, felony harassment, third-degree theft, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
10:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 1500 block of Southwest Capri Court.