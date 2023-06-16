8:02 a.m. — A fence was stolen from a business on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
10:01 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
12:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Jordan Road.
12:35 p.m. — Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on a warrant on the 200 block of Paradise Street.
12:49 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:44 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
8:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:22 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male trying to see a child they are not supposed to have access to at Eastside Marketplace.
10:41 a.m. — Police checked the area of Rayburn Street after hearing a report of gunshots but did not find anything suspicious. They believe the sound may have come from a box truck being unloaded by construction workers.
11:17 a.m. — A 62-year-old woman was arrested on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street for suspicion of trespassing.
4:01 p.m. — A moped was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
4:38 p.m. — A vehicle’s window was smashed in on Washington and Main streets.
8:51 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on Third and Main streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:49 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of Palouse River Road in Harvard.