PULLMAN POLICE
Sunday
2:24 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Southwest City View Street.
6:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
Monday
8:29 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of West Main Street.
1:47 p.m. — Theft was reported at the Avalon Care Center on Northwest Deane Street.
2:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel extinguished a fire on the 400 block of Southwest Fountain Street.
3:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast Spaulding Street and Northeast Maple Street.
6:51 p.m. — An officer responded to a break-in on the 100 block of Webb Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:09 a.m. — A car accident with no injuries was reported in the Blue 1 Lot.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:11 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Johnson Road in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Sunday
12:04 p.m. — A motorcycle rider was transported to Gritman Medical Center with possible hip and leg injuries after colliding with a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Main Street. The vehicle driver was cited for failure to yield when entering a highway and the motorcycle rider was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and motorcycle endorsements.
5:08 p.m. — A male reportedly got sick after taking mushrooms on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue. He was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
6:56 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
6:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
Monday
8:10 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at Ghormley Park.
8:14 p.m. — A ventilation fan was reportedly damaged near Friendship Square.
8:20 a.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:39 p.m. — Threats were reported at Driscoll Ridge Road in Troy.
1:29 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision occurred at Fourth and Main streets in Juliaetta.