LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Friday
Anders Omsland, 46 and Viveka Vadyvaloo, 46, both of Moscow
Emil Cakiryan, 34 and Suzanne Vieira, 29, both of Fall City, Wash.
Wednesday
Everett Bloch, 29 and Kristina Pourtabib, 30, both of Moscow
Aaron Sparks, 33 and Amanda Argona, 33, both of Moscow
Thursday
Noah Russell, 22, and Shelby Havel, 23, both of Pullman
Divorces
Wednesday
Micaylah Ganieany and Ashley Hoop
Thursday
Robery Coates and Paulette Derusha
Sentencings
Sept. 2
Zachary Reeves, 37, of Potlatch was found guilty of unlawful entry and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 89 days fixed and 91 suspended as well as two years of probation and ordered to pay $1,178.32 in restitution.
Ryan Walters, 23, of Boise was found guilty of sexual battery and sentenced to a year in jail with 10 days fixed and 355 suspended as well as one year of probation with conditions, including that he receive treatment. Walters also was fined $457.50.
Wednesday
Elijah Falen, 21, of Moscow was found guilty of DUI, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and had his license suspended for 90 days.
Peter Gorman, 31, of Moscow, was found guilty of DUI, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and had his license suspended for 90 days.
Thursday
Brian Hart, 33, of Deary, was found guilty of violating a no contact order and sentenced to 17 days in jail.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:56 a.m. — Items reportedly were stolen from a construction site on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.
4:18 p.m. — A man reportedly was kicking bike locks on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Friday
5:28 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 700 block of Perimeter Drive.
6:07 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of S. Grant Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:28 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of domestic battery on the 600 block of Second Street in Deary.
12:52 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
9:18 p.m. — A roughly 200-square-foot fire was reportedly sparked by a child playing with flint in a yard on the 1600 block of Pine Crest Road near Moscow. Moscow firefighters responded and helped extinguish the flames.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:18 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on Terre View Drive for suspicion of driving with a suspended registration.
12:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
1:21 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle striking a pedestrian on South Grand Avenue. There were no injuries.
10:29 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for failing to transfer a vehicle title.
Friday
12:31 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of MIP on Colorado Street.
12:57 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and MIP on California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle prowling and theft on Steptoe Canyon Road in Clarkston.
4:28 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Poplar Street in Colfax.
8:30 p.m. — A fire was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.