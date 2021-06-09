PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog being tied to a wooden trailer with a short leash for longer than a day.
2:11 p.m. — A theft was reported at Pullman Building Supply.
7:21 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on True Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:17 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on Madison Street in Tekoa.
3:10 p.m. — A capsized canoe was reported near Wawawai Road in Clarkston. The subjects were rescued and refused transport to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
12:35 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
12:43 p.m. — An internet router was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:14 p.m. — Two people were taken to Gritman Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of East Third Street. A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.
3:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.
3:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
4:17 p.m. — About $25 of gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
4:13 p.m. — Two cats were found dead, likely from being attacked by an animal on the 1300 block of East B Street.
7:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
9:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of West A Street.
9:52 p.m. — A physical altercation between two men was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive. No charges were filed.
Saturday
6:25 a.m. — A tree trunk and brush were reportedly on fire on the 400 block of Lewis Street. The fire was extinguished.
12:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
1:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
3:39 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
3:51 p.m. — Parts were reportedly stolen from a vehicle and many things were “loose” on the vehicle on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Sunday
2:55 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
7:14 p.m. — About $280 worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from Main Street Antique Mall. A 69-year-old man is a suspect.
Monday
4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.
5:22 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and police are investigating.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:57 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Centennial Park in Juliaetta.