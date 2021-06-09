PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

9:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog being tied to a wooden trailer with a short leash for longer than a day.

2:11 p.m. — A theft was reported at Pullman Building Supply.

7:21 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on True Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:17 p.m. — A person was transported to the hospital following a welfare check on Madison Street in Tekoa.

3:10 p.m. — A capsized canoe was reported near Wawawai Road in Clarkston. The subjects were rescued and refused transport to the hospital.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

9:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.

12:35 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

12:43 p.m. — An internet router was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

3:14 p.m. — Two people were taken to Gritman Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on the 1100 block of East Third Street. A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.

3:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.

3:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.

4:17 p.m. — About $25 of gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 900 block of North Almon Street.

4:13 p.m. — Two cats were found dead, likely from being attacked by an animal on the 1300 block of East B Street.

7:57 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

9:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of West A Street.

9:52 p.m. — A physical altercation between two men was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive. No charges were filed.

Saturday

6:25 a.m. — A tree trunk and brush were reportedly on fire on the 400 block of Lewis Street. The fire was extinguished.

12:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.

1:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.

3:39 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.

3:51 p.m. — Parts were reportedly stolen from a vehicle and many things were “loose” on the vehicle on the 1200 block of East Third Street.

Sunday

2:55 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

7:14 p.m. — About $280 worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from Main Street Antique Mall. A 69-year-old man is a suspect.

Monday

4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.

5:22 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and police are investigating.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:57 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Centennial Park in Juliaetta.

