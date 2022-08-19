PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:26 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1700 block of Lower Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:26 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1700 block of Lower Drive.
9:04 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
12:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
12:28 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
1:44 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Harvey Road.
2:16 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury crash on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run incident was reported on the 100 block of McKenzie Street.
9:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:46 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Thatuna Street.
1:28 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
3:22 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged theft, a gross misdemeanor and tampering with a fire alarm.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:40 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on White Avenue.
9:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a noninjury crash on Jackson Street.
9:10 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Sixth Street.
10:02 a.m. — Police, Fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on Sweet Avenue.
10:43 a.m. — A woman was arrested for an alleged DUI on Sweet Avenue.
12:57 p.m. — Malicious Mischief was reported on the 600 block of East Street.
1:55 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of A Street.
2:06 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 100 block of Third Street.
2:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1800 block of Koda Court.
4:46 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
11:25 p.m. — trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Quartz Creek Road in Harvard.
3:25 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
4:13 p.m. — An injury crash occurred on State Highway 8 near Troy.
8:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Lynas Lane in Viola.
