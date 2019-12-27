PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:46 p.m. — An animal control officer picked up dead ducks on Selway Lane.
1:05 p.m. — A front gate was reported vandalized on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
3:45 p.m. — Animal control officers responded to dogs fighting on Robert Street.
7:54 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a medical issue from the 200 block of Northwest Robert Street.
Wednesday
4:28 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:49 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to maintain insurance and failure to maintain a driver’s license on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.
3:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of providing shelter to a juvenile male runaway and resisting and obstructing officers near A&W on South Main Street.
3:12 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 800 block of North Grant Street.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:48 a.m. — A 24-year-old man driving a Ford Explorer reportedly lost traction on black ice, slid off the road into a ditch and overturned the vehicle on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. The man had minor injuries.