PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

12:46 p.m. — An animal control officer picked up dead ducks on Selway Lane.

1:05 p.m. — A front gate was reported vandalized on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.

3:45 p.m. — Animal control officers responded to dogs fighting on Robert Street.

7:54 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a medical issue from the 200 block of Northwest Robert Street.

Wednesday

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

8:49 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to maintain insurance and failure to maintain a driver’s license on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.

3:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of providing shelter to a juvenile male runaway and resisting and obstructing officers near A&W on South Main Street.

3:12 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 800 block of North Grant Street.

11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:48 a.m. — A 24-year-old man driving a Ford Explorer reportedly lost traction on black ice, slid off the road into a ditch and overturned the vehicle on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton. The man had minor injuries.

