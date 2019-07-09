PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:18 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:02 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Southeast Dexter Street complained about someone using their garbage without permission.
2:28 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive reported a neighbor’s dog lunged at her.
5:22 p.m. — A woman was arrested on the 500 block of North Grand Avenue for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
6:44 p.m. — A woman reported a man exposed himself to her on North Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
10:52 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street.
Saturday
1:10 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.
6:06 a.m. — A man was reported hiding out in the bathroom by the tennis courts.
10:10 a.m. — A woman reported a man exposed himself to her on Brandi Way.
12:02 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
1:39 p.m. — A propane gas tank was reportedly thrown through a car window on the 200 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
7:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
8:52 p.m. — Skunks were spotted on the 600 block of Northwest State Street.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
10:21 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 200 block of Southwest Elm Street.
10:45 a.m. — A possibly injured fawn was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Park Street.
2:24 p.m. — A man reported dogs tried to attack him in an alley. The dogs’ owner was issued a warning.
4:22 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested at Walmart for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between two women on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:06 a.m. — A man was arrested on State Route 27 on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
2:30 a.m. — A woman was arrested at Cougar Foodmart in Colfax on an outstanding warrant.
8:22 a.m. — A Genesee man was arrested on Sand Road for suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without permission and driving with a suspended license.
9:47 a.m. — Deputies received a report of someone threatening a man and his son on Albion Road.
11:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency in Albion.
3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to an unattended death in Colfax.
6:09 p.m. — A Clarkston woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Wawawai Road.
8:02 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Church Street in Uniontown.
Sunday
11:48 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on State Route 27 and Clear Creek Road.