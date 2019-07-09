PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:18 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:02 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Southeast Dexter Street complained about someone using their garbage without permission.

2:28 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive reported a neighbor’s dog lunged at her.

5:22 p.m. — A woman was arrested on the 500 block of North Grand Avenue for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

6:44 p.m. — A woman reported a man exposed himself to her on North Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.

10:52 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street.

Saturday

1:10 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.

6:06 a.m. — A man was reported hiding out in the bathroom by the tennis courts.

10:10 a.m. — A woman reported a man exposed himself to her on Brandi Way.

12:02 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.

1:39 p.m. — A propane gas tank was reportedly thrown through a car window on the 200 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

7:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

8:52 p.m. — Skunks were spotted on the 600 block of Northwest State Street.

Sunday

12:24 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

10:21 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from a garage on the 200 block of Southwest Elm Street.

10:45 a.m. — A possibly injured fawn was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Park Street.

2:24 p.m. — A man reported dogs tried to attack him in an alley. The dogs’ owner was issued a warning.

4:22 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested at Walmart for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

6:46 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between two women on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:06 a.m. — A man was arrested on State Route 27 on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday

2:30 a.m. — A woman was arrested at Cougar Foodmart in Colfax on an outstanding warrant.

8:22 a.m. — A Genesee man was arrested on Sand Road for suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without permission and driving with a suspended license.

9:47 a.m. — Deputies received a report of someone threatening a man and his son on Albion Road.

11:51 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency in Albion.

3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.

5:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to an unattended death in Colfax.

6:09 p.m. — A Clarkston woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Wawawai Road.

8:02 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Church Street in Uniontown.

Sunday

11:48 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on State Route 27 and Clear Creek Road.

