PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:30 a.m. — A resident reported a missing stop sign on Old Moscow Road and Johnson Avenue. Police determined there was no sign there to begin with.
12:22 p.m. — Food was taken out of a free food cupboard on Campus Street and thrown onto the ground.
2:07 p.m. — A large amount of feral cats were found under a residence on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:40 p.m. — A person refused to leave the gas station on the 400 block of East Main Street.
2:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Northwood Drive.
5:40 p.m. — A scooter was reported stolen from Bypass Drive.
11:54 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of hit and run on Oak Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Bidle Road near Pullman.
4:06 p.m. — Life Flight transported one person to the hospital from Kackman Road in Endicott for medical problems.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:23 a.m — A missing person was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street. An officer responded and reunited the man with his family.
10:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:21 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Stadium Drive and West Pullman Road.
12:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
2:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
3:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
5:29 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the 600 block of South Main Street.
6:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1500 block of East D Street.
7:57 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
8:34 p.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity on the 400 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:41 a.m. — A 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion of violating a no-contact order on the 1000 block of Harris Road in Deary.
12:52 p.m. — Someone was reportedly making threats on the 300 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.
5:02 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of First Avenue in Deary.
7:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Four Mile Road in Viola.
10:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.