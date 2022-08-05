PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:31 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a rape report on Carolstar Drive.
6:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
8:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
8:59 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of Marcia Drive.
9:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Harvey Road.
12:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street.
2:42 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of B Street.
4:38 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
5:35 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a crash on Harrison Street.
7:11 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
7:15 p.m. — Theft occurred on the 1500 block of Gaines Road.
9:55 p.m. — Police responded to a theft on the 1500 block of Nicole Court.
11:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:17 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to an injury crash when a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:37 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at the University of Idaho Library.
11:09 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
1:17 p.m. — Fire and police responded to extinguish a fire on Washington Street.
2:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1700 block of Polk Street.
3:31 p.m. — A burglary was reported at C & D Mini Storage.
5:14 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check at the Hope Center.
5:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported at Walmart.
5:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported at the Stinker Station.
8:31 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
9:11 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Elm Street near Delta Gamma.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:24 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of Carmichael Road in Moscow.
2:58 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Highway 99 in Kendrick.
