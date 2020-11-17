MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:18 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on the road and hit a powerline near the Latah County Courthouse.
10:47 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a wallet was stolen from the vehicle on the 300 block of Baker Street.
11:10 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:22 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Hillcrest Drive.
12:44 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $700 and a pistol were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1400 block of West A Street.
7:27 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman on the 700 block of Brent Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center for intoxication.
8:39 p.m. — A purse and its contents were reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:22 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman.
10:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of College Avenue.
10:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
n Five noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.
Saturday
4:19 a.m. — Groceries were reportedly stolen from a vehicle outside the Moscow Police Department.
4:25 a.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace at Gritman Medical Center.
2:48 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
3:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of South Adams Street.
4:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Jefferson Street.
5:54 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Zip Trip on North Main Street.
9:27 p.m. — A 28-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife were taken to Gritman for intoxication. The man reportedly fell down and hit his head at East City Park and the woman was reportedly found lying down at Sixth and Lincoln streets.
Sunday
5:04 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
7:26 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.
12:53 p.m. — A 70-year-old man on the 1100 block of West A Street was taken to Gritman.
1:23 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
8:14 p.m. — A 38-year-old man reportedly shoved a 45-year-old man twice at Safeway for allegedly not wearing a mask.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:57 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:39 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Steakhouse Hill on Highway 95 near Moscow.
1:15 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Duffield Flat Road near Potlatch.
Saturday
9:38 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of McBride Road near Potlatch.
3:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 in Bovill.
4:12 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on state highways 6 and 9 in Harvard.
4:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 6 and Cones Circle in Princeton.
11:16 p.m. — An unwanted person was reported on the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
Sunday
6:49 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Magee Road near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:29 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
8:40 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
1:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of vehicles driving on the lawn and damaging utilities on Schweitzer Drive.
2:39 p.m. — Police heard a report of a subject slandering a WSU sports group on Terre View Drive.
6:01 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
Saturday
12:07 p.m. — A 25-year-old man and 29-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of burglary and second-degree theft at Walmart.
12:44 p.m. — A television was reported stolen from Merman Drive.
2:41 p.m. — Someone spray painted the side of a house on California Street.
2:54 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and interfering with the report of domestic violence on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:12 p.m. — EMS responded to a diabetic problem on Klemgard Avenue.
Sunday
1:59 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Wheatland Drive.
4:21 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:08 p.m. — Police heard reports of possible gunshot sounds in the area of Westwood Drive but were unable to locate anyone.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:24 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Route 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
2:29 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle accident on Gimlin Road in Pullman.
4:12 p.m. — Stranded hunters were located in the Pullman area.
6:50 p.m. — A 32-year-old Spokane man was arrested in Oakesdale for suspicion of a controlled substance problem.