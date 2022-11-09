PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:17 a.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:17 a.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
12:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.
1:45 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Grand Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
3:30 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
3:35 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on Ann Street.
5:18 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Larry Street.
5:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1700 block of Lamont Drive.
8:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Maple Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
3:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
4:20 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
9:44 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 1800 block of Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:01 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Colfax.
11:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Gashous Road in Rosalia.
6:28 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Winona South Road in Lacrosse.
7:32 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for an alleged weapon offense on Granite Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:39 a.m. — Controlled substances were reported at the Kibbie Dome.
12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Drive.
12:55 p.m. — Signs were stolen off a vehicle at Tri-State Outfitters.
5:01 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 900 block of West A Street.
5:17 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male carrying a rifle on West Palouse River Drive and Main Street, but were unable to locate him.
5:51 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Spotswood Drive reported an egg was left at his door with strange writing on it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:07 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Idaho Highway 8 in Bovill.
2:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.