​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:20 a.m. — Moose were reported on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.

8:12 a.m. — A women’s bathroom stall at East City Park was spray painted.

9:55 a.m. — Moose were reportedly charging at people and dogs on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.

12:56 p.m. — Stolen traffic control signs were recovered at Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

6:48 p.m. — Moose were reported on Conestoga Street and Appaloosa Road.

7:09 p.m. — A $100 counterfeit bill was reportedly passed at Taj Grocery.

9:21 p.m. — An egg was reportedly thrown at a vehicle on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.

10:40 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was trespassed from Mingles Bar and Grill.

10:53 p.m. — An Idaho EBT card was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of East Fourth Street and used without permission.

11:22 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Saturday

10:39 a.m. — Vehicles were reportedly egged on Blake and Taylor avenues.

2:42 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

2:46 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on two warrants at Palouse Mall.

3:36 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake ID at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

6 p.m. — Moose were reported on South Blaine and East Eighth streets.

7:41 p.m. — An iPhone was reportedly stolen from a bathroom at Palouse Mall.

10:40 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.

11:01 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of DUI in Moscow.

11:29 p.m. — A physical fight was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Sunday

7:29 a.m. — Three moose were reported on East Sixth and South Monroe streets.

5:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at The Grove apartment complex on Southview Avenue.

9:59 p.m. — A 65-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespass of privacy on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:14 a.m. — One driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow for neck pain after a two-vehicle crash on state highways 8 and 9 near Deary.

4:36 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 800 block of North Cleveland Street in Moscow.

Saturday

1:58 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and an open container on the 400 block of North Main Street in Moscow.

2:36 a.m. — An injury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:01 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Dissmore’s.

12:59 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a child on Brandi Way and determined the child was fine.

2:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Pioneer Way.

Saturday

2:56 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Thomas Street.

10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a piece of construction foam panel hitting a car and another stuck on a guide wire on East Main Street.

12:15 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Merman Drive.

2:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the area of Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream. The man was trespassed.

6:13 p.m. — Police, fire and medics responded to an unconscious person on Terre View Drive.

Sunday

5:41 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a diabetic problem on B Street.

10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man carrying a wine box in the restroom of Safeway.

7:12 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male walking around with a gun in the area of D Street and Cougar Way. Officers located a male walking around carrying an umbrella.

Monday

3:58 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Itani Drive.

