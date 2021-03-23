MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:20 a.m. — Moose were reported on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.
8:12 a.m. — A women’s bathroom stall at East City Park was spray painted.
9:55 a.m. — Moose were reportedly charging at people and dogs on the 1500 block of Borah Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Stolen traffic control signs were recovered at Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
6:48 p.m. — Moose were reported on Conestoga Street and Appaloosa Road.
7:09 p.m. — A $100 counterfeit bill was reportedly passed at Taj Grocery.
9:21 p.m. — An egg was reportedly thrown at a vehicle on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.
10:40 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was trespassed from Mingles Bar and Grill.
10:53 p.m. — An Idaho EBT card was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of East Fourth Street and used without permission.
11:22 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Saturday
10:39 a.m. — Vehicles were reportedly egged on Blake and Taylor avenues.
2:42 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
2:46 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on two warrants at Palouse Mall.
3:36 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake ID at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6 p.m. — Moose were reported on South Blaine and East Eighth streets.
7:41 p.m. — An iPhone was reportedly stolen from a bathroom at Palouse Mall.
10:40 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
11:01 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of DUI in Moscow.
11:29 p.m. — A physical fight was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Sunday
7:29 a.m. — Three moose were reported on East Sixth and South Monroe streets.
5:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at The Grove apartment complex on Southview Avenue.
9:59 p.m. — A 65-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespass of privacy on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:14 a.m. — One driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow for neck pain after a two-vehicle crash on state highways 8 and 9 near Deary.
4:36 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 800 block of North Cleveland Street in Moscow.
Saturday
1:58 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and an open container on the 400 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
2:36 a.m. — An injury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:01 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Dissmore’s.
12:59 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a child on Brandi Way and determined the child was fine.
2:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Pioneer Way.
Saturday
2:56 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Thomas Street.
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a piece of construction foam panel hitting a car and another stuck on a guide wire on East Main Street.
12:15 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Merman Drive.
2:37 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the area of Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream. The man was trespassed.
6:13 p.m. — Police, fire and medics responded to an unconscious person on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
5:41 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a diabetic problem on B Street.
10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man carrying a wine box in the restroom of Safeway.
7:12 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male walking around with a gun in the area of D Street and Cougar Way. Officers located a male walking around carrying an umbrella.
Monday
3:58 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Itani Drive.