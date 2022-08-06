PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:10 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
8:03 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Lake Street.
8:18 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Sunny Mead Way.
12:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
8:36 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 200 block of Dillon Street.
11:07 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Grand Avenue.
11:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:18 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
4:20 p.m. — Officers responded to graffiti on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S
Thursday
1:59 a.m. — Officers responded to a possible burglary on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
7:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on G Street in Endicott.
4:26 p.m. — A wildfire was reported on Ridpath Road in Hay.
9:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:42 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
1:19 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
1:46 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Lauder Avenue.
6:16 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Troy Road.
11:11 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Main Street.
3:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1800 block of Daves Avenue.
4:05 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Blaine Street.
5:05 p.m. — Fraud was reported at Target.
5:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Best Western.
5:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street.
5:33 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on Main Street.
7:21 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Hayes Street.
7:24 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Northwood Drive.
7:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Sweet Avenue.
7:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run at Rosauers.
10:11 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at AutoZone.
10:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:53 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
10:35 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Genesee Avenue in Genesee.
11:29 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle burning on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
11:53 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 3300 block of Idaho State Highway 6 in Princeton.