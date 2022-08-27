LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 15
Joshua Scott Watson, 24, and Abigail Christine Kjer, 25, both of Moscow.
Damon Christopher Smith, 23, and Brooklynn May Barnett, 23, both of Pullman.
Aug. 16
Joseph John McCabe, 19, Stella Jill Kirkham, 18, both of Moscow.
Aug. 17
Judd Robbins, 76, and Lin Van Heuit-Robbins, 70, both of Moscow.
Aug. 18
Shaylan Daniel Burke, 27, and Grace Evelyn Gregory, 21, both of Moscow.
Cody Brandon Browning, 26, and Courtney Lynn Haugn, 26, both of Pullman.
Aug. 19
Derek Charles Fred, 38, and Bethany Apryl Davis, 33, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
Marques Sidney Miller, 33, Caitlin Marie Sanchez, 33, both of Moscow.
William Wallace Moore, 22, and Zuelah Iren Yager, 20, both of Moscow.
Aiden Thomas Cooper, 25, and Britney Nicole Martin, 23, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Friday
Andrew John Brammer and Markita Williams.
David Alan Casey and Janet Daniels.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 12
Colton Nicholas Fears, 24, and Haley Lauren Plitkins, 22, both of Pullman.
Kalen Sage Moffett, 27, and Katharine Elizabeth MacDonald, 27, both of Eugene.
Aug. 15
Adam Bin Mohd Rafi Luqman, 21, and Ashley Josephine Vega, 18, both of Pullman.
William Richard Burgess Jr, 52, of Suquamish, Wash., and Mary Frances Eagen, 42, of Palouse.
Aug. 19
Travis Lee Angstrom , 47, and Deanna Marie Heath, 50, both of Davenport.
Christopher James Duncombe, 36, and Vivienne Francesca Baldassare, 31, both of Pullman.
Ian James While, 24, and Emma Elizabeth Sondker, 24, both of Moscow.
Monday
Matthew Dean Bevington, 32, and Alexandra Ileyne Andes, 32, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Gregory Scott Taylor, 41, and Amanda Valentine Dodson, 39, both of Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:02 a.m. — A trampoline was reported stolen from the 200 block of North Van Buren Street.
11:27 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive.
4:59 p.m. — A person was reportedly harassing people on the 400 block of South Main Street.
8:47 p.m. — A patient refused to be transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Line Street and Pullman Road.
11:59 p.m. — Police heard a report of people shooting BBs or pellets from a car on Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:08 a.m. — A collision was reported on Watermill Road and Old Highway 8.
2:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
4:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Driscoll Ridge Road in Troy.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:01 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Texas Lake Road in Endicott.
4:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:23 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
2:09 p.m. — Police heard a report of someone throwing knives at a home on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
2:45 p.m. — An individual reported being punched by a female on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
10:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
10:45 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Northeast Campus Street.
11:49 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of an overdose on the 700 block of Northeast Monroe Street.