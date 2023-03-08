PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 2:24 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
10:51 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree identity theft and making false statements to a public servant on the 600 block of Gray Lane.
WSU POLICE
Monday
Trespassing was reported two times on Washington State University’s campus Monday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:51 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Railroad Avenue in St. John.
9:21 p.m. — Officers arrested a 47-year-old man under suspicion of a felony warrant on Rosalia Road in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:46 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Main street.
3:57 p.m. — A male found intoxicated and passed out on the floor of the Friendship Square bathroom was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
5:25 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:58 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
9:56 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
11:18 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.