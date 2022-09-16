PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:33 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
8:19 am. — Three bicycles were reported stolen Tuesday night on the 800 block of Illinois Street.
9:06 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:18 a.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
11:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Maple Street.
12:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Opal Street.
1:22 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Crestview Street.
2:17 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
5:33 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Grand Avenue when a car struck a bicycle.
5:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue.
5:54 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
6:01 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1500 block of Valley Road.
9:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
9:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Terre View Drive.
10:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
11:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Opal Street.
Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 700 block of Campus Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Opal Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
4:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of College Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Stormont Road in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:13 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
5:51 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Van Buren and Third streets.
6:13 p.m. — A male crashed his bicycle into a car on the 1100 block of King Road.
8 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.
10:52 p.m. — A male reported three males threatening him on the 1300 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:40 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Spence Road in Moscow.
9:12 a.m. — An electrical fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Bovill.
6:54 p.m. — A battery was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
7:27 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.