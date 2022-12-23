PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with snow. High 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 7:49 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
7:51 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Grand Avenue.
2:22 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Providence Court.
3:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:38 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and a gross misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:51 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:19 a.m. — A fire hydrant was damaged at Target.
10:20 a.m. — A Latah County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was struck at the Palouse Mall. There were no injuries.
4:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of South Jackson Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:48 p.m. — Grand theft was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Paid subscribers get unlimited digital access to online news, including the e-edition, access to digital archives back to 1989, and the option of a print edition delivered to your home six days a week
Offer applies to new subscribing households only. Excludes mail delivery.