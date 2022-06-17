PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:03 a.m. — An officer responded to an injured bird on the 300 block of Southeast Fairmount Road and transported it to the veterinary hospital.
12:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Southeast South Street.
1:06 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:24 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:37 a.m. — Cows were reported on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
7:07 p.m. — A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint on South Railroad Avenue in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male hitting a female’s backside at the Moscow Food Co-op.
12:58 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 800 block of North Almon Street.
5:04 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a woman reportedly yelling and flipping people off on Farm and West Pullman roads.
6:35 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unconscious male on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
8:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of East Public Avenue.
9:02 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI and drug possession on the 700 block of North Main Street.
11:03 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male beating on objects and screaming at the 300 block of North Almon Street. The 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.