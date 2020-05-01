PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:41 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Anthony Street.
10:58 a.m. — A disorderly male was trespassed from Stadium Way.
1:01 p.m. — Police assisted in towing a vehicle found in the middle of the road with a tire missing on Larry Street and North Grand Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — Two leaf blowers were reported stolen from a garage on C Street.
3:50 p.m. — Police responded to a man walking up a street and blowing an air horn on Maiden Lane and Opal Street. The man was warned.
8:23 p.m. — Police issuing a warning for a violation of Washington’s visitor restrictions on Maple Street.
8:42 p.m. — Police trespassed a man reported for waving an axe in the area of the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue. Police took the axe for safekeeping.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:26 a.m. — A deputy performed a welfare check on Uniontown East Road in Uniontown and determined the subject was fine.
3:01 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Rosalia for violating a court order.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Home Street.
2:42 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue but officers were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
11:03 a.m. — A telephone line was reportedly on the ground on Pheasant Run Lane and Orchard Avenue.
11:25 a.m. — Three people are under investigation for allegedly stealing from Walmart on three occasions.
1:13 p.m. — A motorcycle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue but the owner found it about one block away.
7:30 p.m. — A dog reportedly killed two lambs on the 1800 block of North Polk Street Extension.
7:38 p.m. — A male reportedly lit fireworks and threw them at a car in the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through on South Blaine Street. The male then reportedly ran toward the Dollar Tree.
8 p.m. — A stray sheep was reported by WinCo.
8:55 p.m. — A missing man was reported on the 800 block of South Main Street but was found safe.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:10 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 7 on State Highway 9 near Deary.
6:42 p.m. — An injury collision was reported on Old River Road near Harvard.