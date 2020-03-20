PULLMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
8:42 a.m. — Graffiti and door damage was reported on Railroad Street.
9:27 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:08 a.m. — Police set up a live trap to capture a sick cat on State Street.
12:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Spring Street.
1:09 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Valley Road.
8:11 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and harassment on Darrow Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:08 a.m. — A scooter was found in a ditch on the Bill Chipman Memorial Trail.
12:10 p.m. — Batteries were reported stolen from an RV at Wheatland Storage.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:12 a.m. — Two televisions and two remotes were reportedly stolen from the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Drive. There are no suspects.
10:09 a.m. — A pistol was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at The Grove apartments on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:02 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
1:47 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
5:39 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1200 block of Four Mile Road near Viola.