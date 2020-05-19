MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:16 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
9:34 a.m. — The tip of a vacuum hose at Dragonfly Carwash on Troy Road was reportedly stolen and profanity was written in permanent marker on the machine which accepts quarters for vacuum services.
1:35 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported near AutoZone on West Pullman Road.
2:29 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.
3:11 p.m. — A car that was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of South Asbury Street was recovered but the license plates were missing. The suspect is a 20-year-old man.
3:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported in the South Jackson Street parking lot.
7:01 p.m. — A man was reportedly drunk and threatened his wife and children on the 600 block of North Adams Street. The dispute was reportedly verbal.
11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Ash Street.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on West A and North Home streets.
Saturday
12:49 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and cited for suspicion of failure to provide proof of insurance on the 100 block of East Southview Avenue.
2:23 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
3:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
4:51 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on West A and North Line streets for suspicion of DUI with an excessive blood alcohol concentration.
9:58 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a front door of an apartment on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:54 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 600 block of Homestead Place.
1:23 p.m. — An iPhone was reported stolen somewhere in Moscow.
3:33 p.m. — Two fence pickets were reportedly broken on the 1300 block of East Public Avenue.
6:22 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 100 block of East Third Street.
10:05 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
10:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Queen Road.
Sunday
9:53 a.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:24 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of East Third Street.
11:28 a.m. — An individual reported being followed on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:33 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of West A Street.
12:41 p.m. — A male reported someone is “after him” on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:08 p.m. — A female reportedly sent someone a nude image on Snapchat and the person who received the image reportedly tried to blackmail the woman with the photo.
3:18 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:59 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
9:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
10:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
10:46 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:54 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 5100 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
10:01 a.m. — A 55-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
10:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 5600 block of Lenville Road near Genesee.
2:59 p.m. — A female on the 4500 block of State Highway 8 near Deary reported $20,000 to $30,000 stolen from her business checking account due to fraud. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
8:36 p.m. — A battery was reported at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
Saturday
6:56 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick.
8:29 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 1000 block of Travis Road near Potlatch.
8:55 a.m. — Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick.
5:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of South Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
6:13 p.m. — A verbal warning was given for disturbing the peace at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill.
Sunday
1:22 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center. No one has been charged.
1:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Christie Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:23 a.m. — Threatening messages were reported on Hillside Drive.
4:32 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Pullman Regional Hospital for causing a disturbance.
9:43 p.m. — People were reportedly in the Terre View Park pond but police were unable to locate.
9:50 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Skyline Drive.
Saturday
12:41 a.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Howard Street.
11 a.m. — A homeless camp was reported on Johnson Avenue.
3:45 p.m. — A vehicle went off the road on Terre View Drive. There were no injuries.
4:44 p.m. — One person was taken to PRH following an animal bite on Nye Street.
Sunday
12:58 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Davis Way.
10:51 a.m. — A woman reported her daughter was receiving threats on Terre View Drive.
7:01 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief and disorderly conduct on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:20 a.m. — A 32-year-old Clarkston woman was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Uniontown.
10:43 a.m. — A vehicle rollover accident was reported on Schulz and Morley roads in Colfax. No one was taken to the hospital.
1:15 p.m. — A 49-year-old Lewiston woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on State Route 193 in Clarkston.
7:05 p.m. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a warrant in Tekoa.
8:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on the railroad tracks in LaCrosse. No one was taken to the hospital.
10:20 p.m. — A 31-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Palouse.
11:58 a.m. — A 39-year-old Rosalia woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence in Rosalia.
Saturday
11 a.m. — Deputies received a report of a juvenile threatening other juveniles with an airsoft gun in Endicott.
5:07 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Harrison Street in Colfax.
6:37 p.m. — EMS responded to a possible overdose in Tekoa, but no one was transported to the hospital.
6:58 p.m. — A 22-year-old Colfax woman was arrested for an alcohol offense on Mill Street in Colfax.
Sunday
4:51 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Orville Boyd Road in Pullman.