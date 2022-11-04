PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:23 a.m. — Police and fire responded to downed electrical lines.
10:44 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
1:27 p.m. — The Fire Marshall responded to a hazardous pressurized gas can on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
7:09 p.m. — A cold assault was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
10:24 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.
A suspicious person setting off fireworks was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Reaney Way overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:24 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 1100 block of College Mall.
2:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
3:12 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
7:57 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
10:45 p.m. — A 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful imprisonment on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Thornton.
5:42 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Main Street in Lacrosse.
9:06 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — A tree branch blocked the roadway on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
9:30 a.m. — Road rage was reported on White Avenue and Troy Road.
9:44 a.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:29 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a rear-end collision on Second and Washington streets. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for following too closely.
12:34 p.m. — A political sign was reported stolen from North Main Street near Meineke.
2:08 p.m. — A male was reportedly harassing people walking out of a business on Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:38 a.m. — A vehicle slid off U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
7:28 a.m. — A collision was reported on Berger Road in Genesee.
11:40 a.m. — A vehicle slid off U.S 95 and Hawley Road near Moscow.
2:43 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
11:01 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.