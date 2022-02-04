PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:20 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Fairmount Road and South Grand Avenue.
3:32 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1300 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
5:07 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 200 block of East Main Street.
Thursday
3:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:23 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fall on the 200 block of Southeast Waller Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:36 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover on Kackman Road in Endicott and transported one person to the hospital.
11:40 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Southeast Bypass Drive in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:26 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Ridge Road.
5:22 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male offering a woman and her friend cocaine.
8:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
9:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Hayes Street.
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on the 800 block of Elm Street.
11:19 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:33 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1800 block of White Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — A cat was reported stolen on the 100 block of East 4th.
5:34 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Deakin Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:05 p.m. — A 32-year-old Deary woman was arrested for a warrant on Alturas Drive in Moscow.
Wednesday
10:11 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in Juliaetta.