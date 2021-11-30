MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

11:59 a.m. — A door was kicked in at a residence on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

9:55 p.m. — A woman was reportedly acting strangely at Best Western Plus University Inn.

Friday

5:11 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.

8:51 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Saturday

1:05 p.m. — A bicyclist hit the side of a vehicle on the 400 block of West 6th Street.

5:35 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft from earlier in the month that included jewelry, bed sheets and a jumper cable.

Sunday

12:55 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Main and 6th streets.

10:24 a.m. — A person was transported to Gritman Medical Center for a minor self-inflicted injury during a domestic dispute on the 400 block of Veatch Street. Police did not charge anyone.

5:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:57 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 99 in Kendrick.

5:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.

Saturday

8:45 p.m. — A man injured himself when he accidentally discharged his handgun in an apartment on Main Street in Kendrick. He transported himself to the hospital.

Sunday

7:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Maple Street in Potlatch.

2:26 p.m. — A collision was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:18 a.m. – An officer responded to an undeclared gun in a checked bag at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

1:39 p.m. – Police arrested an 11-year-old boy and charged him with third-degree theft for allegedly stealing about $50 worth of Legos at Walmart.

7:00 p.m. – A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault after an alleged domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

Saturday

7:41 a.m. – An unattended death was reported on the 2500 block of Northwest Parr Drive.

2:19 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of a porta potty that had been maliciously tipped over on the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.

Sunday

1:23 a.m. – Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

7:58 p.m. – A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

3:34 p.m. – Vandalism was reported on Southeast Columbia Street and Southeast Spokane Street.

Saturday

3:35 p.m. – A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing second-degree vehicle prowling on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Sunday

4:36 a.m. – Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of East College Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:16 a.m. – A hit-and-run was reported on St. John Endicott Road in Endicott.

8:17 a.m. – A slide off was reported on State Route 127 and Penawawa Road in Lacrosse.

7:30 p.m. – An 80-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on Throop Street in Steptoe.

7:41 p.m. – A welfare check was conducted for Southeast Richardson Avenue in Malden.

8:04 p.m. – A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly committing fourth-degree assault on South Railroad Avenue in Uniontown.

Thursday

12:28 a.m. – A 51-year-old man from Boise was arrested and charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on North Main Street in Colfax.

2:10 a.m. – A 20-year-old man from Texas was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on East Wawawai Street and South East Street in Colfax.

Friday

8:12 a.m. – A welfare check was requested on Throop Street in Steptoe.

Saturday

8:03 a.m. – A 25-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on West Liberty Street in St. John.

Sunday

2:29 p.m. – A burglary was reported on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you