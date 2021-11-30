MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:59 a.m. — A door was kicked in at a residence on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:55 p.m. — A woman was reportedly acting strangely at Best Western Plus University Inn.
Friday
5:11 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 200 block of Peterson Drive.
8:51 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
1:05 p.m. — A bicyclist hit the side of a vehicle on the 400 block of West 6th Street.
5:35 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft from earlier in the month that included jewelry, bed sheets and a jumper cable.
Sunday
12:55 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Main and 6th streets.
10:24 a.m. — A person was transported to Gritman Medical Center for a minor self-inflicted injury during a domestic dispute on the 400 block of Veatch Street. Police did not charge anyone.
5:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:57 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 99 in Kendrick.
5:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
Saturday
8:45 p.m. — A man injured himself when he accidentally discharged his handgun in an apartment on Main Street in Kendrick. He transported himself to the hospital.
Sunday
7:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Maple Street in Potlatch.
2:26 p.m. — A collision was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:18 a.m. – An officer responded to an undeclared gun in a checked bag at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
1:39 p.m. – Police arrested an 11-year-old boy and charged him with third-degree theft for allegedly stealing about $50 worth of Legos at Walmart.
7:00 p.m. – A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault after an alleged domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
Saturday
7:41 a.m. – An unattended death was reported on the 2500 block of Northwest Parr Drive.
2:19 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of a porta potty that had been maliciously tipped over on the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.
Sunday
1:23 a.m. – Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:58 p.m. – A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
3:34 p.m. – Vandalism was reported on Southeast Columbia Street and Southeast Spokane Street.
Saturday
3:35 p.m. – A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly committing second-degree vehicle prowling on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
4:36 a.m. – Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of East College Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. – A hit-and-run was reported on St. John Endicott Road in Endicott.
8:17 a.m. – A slide off was reported on State Route 127 and Penawawa Road in Lacrosse.
7:30 p.m. – An 80-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on Throop Street in Steptoe.
7:41 p.m. – A welfare check was conducted for Southeast Richardson Avenue in Malden.
8:04 p.m. – A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly committing fourth-degree assault on South Railroad Avenue in Uniontown.
Thursday
12:28 a.m. – A 51-year-old man from Boise was arrested and charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on North Main Street in Colfax.
2:10 a.m. – A 20-year-old man from Texas was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on East Wawawai Street and South East Street in Colfax.
Friday
8:12 a.m. – A welfare check was requested on Throop Street in Steptoe.
Saturday
8:03 a.m. – A 25-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on West Liberty Street in St. John.
Sunday
2:29 p.m. – A burglary was reported on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.