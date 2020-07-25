LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 17
Isaiah Lee, 22, and Victoria Skipper, 21, both of Moscow
Monday
Jonathan Miller, 34, and Abra Carnahan, 36, both of Moscow
Dominic Walker, 27, and Viridianna Brown, 28, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Rick Lawrence, 68, and Glenda Baker, 66, both of Junction City, Ore.
Friday
Braydon Jenkins and Mackenzie Hull, both 23 of Moscow
Divorces
July 17
Erika Bush and Mathew Gaskill
Tuesday
Ryan Ramos and Brandy Sobotka
Thursday
Donald Edwards and Tracy Edwards
Sentencings
Tuesday
Jeremy Eyrich, 21, of Princeton, was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $472.50.
Wednesday
Benjamin Rooley, 33, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Rachelle Wolf, 40, of Moscow, was convicted of battery and sentenced to one year of probation, 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and fined $357.50.
Hope Osborne, 50, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to nine months of probation, fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of North Howard Street.
12:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
1:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.
3:18 p.m. — A customer at Moscow Building Supply on North Main Street reportedly wrote a $572.75 nonsufficient funds check. Police are investigating.
5:57 p.m. — A man reported his ex threw french fries on his car on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. There was no damage.
11:33 p.m. — A rear glass door at the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Drive was reported broken.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:46 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Third Street in Onaway.
7:45 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road near Troy.
4:04 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 4000 block of State Highway 6 in Harvard.
5:30 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
6:03 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving on State Highway 6 near Travis Road outside Potlatch rolled. The rear wheel of the vehicle reportedly broke off, he lost control, hit a ditch and rolled the vehicle.