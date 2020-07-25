LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

July 17

Isaiah Lee, 22, and Victoria Skipper, 21, both of Moscow

Monday

Jonathan Miller, 34, and Abra Carnahan, 36, both of Moscow

Dominic Walker, 27, and Viridianna Brown, 28, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Rick Lawrence, 68, and Glenda Baker, 66, both of Junction City, Ore.

Friday

Braydon Jenkins and Mackenzie Hull, both 23 of Moscow

Divorces

July 17

Erika Bush and Mathew Gaskill

Tuesday

Ryan Ramos and Brandy Sobotka

Thursday

Donald Edwards and Tracy Edwards

Sentencings

Tuesday

Jeremy Eyrich, 21, of Princeton, was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $472.50.

Wednesday

Benjamin Rooley, 33, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.

Rachelle Wolf, 40, of Moscow, was convicted of battery and sentenced to one year of probation, 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and fined $357.50.

Hope Osborne, 50, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to nine months of probation, fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

12:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of North Howard Street.

12:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

1:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.

3:18 p.m. — A customer at Moscow Building Supply on North Main Street reportedly wrote a $572.75 nonsufficient funds check. Police are investigating.

5:57 p.m. — A man reported his ex threw french fries on his car on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. There was no damage.

11:33 p.m. — A rear glass door at the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Drive was reported broken.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

2:46 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Third Street in Onaway.

7:45 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road near Troy.

4:04 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 4000 block of State Highway 6 in Harvard.

5:30 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.

6:03 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center with minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving on State Highway 6 near Travis Road outside Potlatch rolled. The rear wheel of the vehicle reportedly broke off, he lost control, hit a ditch and rolled the vehicle.

