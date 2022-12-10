LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Jesse Lee Noel Abbott, 40, and Natasha Joy Rodgers, 35, both of Troy.
Divorces
Dec. 2
Lori Anne Fichter and Donald Lewis Palmer.
Wednesday
Chanie Ewing and Joel Ewing.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Mark Alan Morgan, 20, of Colfax, and Eliza Judith Campbell, 19, of Pullman.
Samuel Joseph Larsen, 21, and Emily Ann Allen, 25, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Charles Thomas Smith, 31, and Lewanna Elaine Castro, 31, both of Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:13 a.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported hemorrhage at Phi Kappa Tau on Idaho Avenue.
9:56 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
4:25 p.m. — A breaker was sparking on the 400 block of North Monroe Street. Police and fire responded.
4:45 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Palouse Ice Rink.
Friday
1:55 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on E and Main streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:05 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Main Street in Juliaetta.
1:54 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
7:15 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
2:04 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglar on the 2300 block of Grand Avenue.
3:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Latah Street.
11:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a false ID on Garfield Street.
Officers performed a warrant arrest of an alleged 27-year-old man on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:06 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to a hemorrhage on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
1:58 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing a false ID and a misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
11:01 p.m. — Police and medics responded to a sick person on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
6:02 p.m. — A dear-versus-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Pat Old Road in Pullman.