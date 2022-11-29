PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:38 a.m. — A deer vs. vehicle collision was reported on the 4800 block of state route 270.
10:53 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 400 block of Maple Street.
1:28 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Irving Street.
3:01 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
11 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a false ID on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
11:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.
Saturday
5:02 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 900 block of Monroe Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Theft was reported on the 800 block of C Street overnight.
Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Paradise Street overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Sunday
2:04 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Whitman Street.
6:58 p.m. — Police and medics responded to a sick person on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
3:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
4:07 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Sunday
9:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:45 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on state route 26 in Pullman.
Friday
2:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.
Saturday
1:16 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited and released for an alleged controlled substance problem on B Street in Albion.
4:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on Rep Steiger Road in Lacrosse.
Sunday
1:31 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Helgar Lane in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:56 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.
1:10 .m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a collision on Troy Road at Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
2:22 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Second and Washington streets.
3:06 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Big Smoke.
6:05 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
7:14 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street reported someone keeps shining a light in her window and banging on her door.
7:31 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
Sunday
2:29 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of vandalism and obstruction on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:22 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:33 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Danby Court in Moscow
7:45 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Martinson Road in Moscow.
Friday
3:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
9:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Sunday
9:07 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Water Street in Juliaetta.
10:48 a.m. — A crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.